Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Short Interest Update

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,899,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000.

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $17.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th.

