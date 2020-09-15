Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14,517.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 983.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,188 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 2,812.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 454,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 258,311 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 3,390.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 264,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 256,967 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 567,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $250,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRC traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $83.40. 28,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

