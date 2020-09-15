HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Trading Down 98.8% Over Last 7 Days

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $5,076.49 and $13.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 98.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official website is hollywoodcoin.us. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

