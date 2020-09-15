Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 95.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 504,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 2.04.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.06%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.