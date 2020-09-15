Huami Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 845% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huami by 1,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huami in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huami by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huami by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HMI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,210. The company has a market capitalization of $821.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.12. Huami has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
Huami Company Profile
Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.
