Huami Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HMI)

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 845% compared to the typical volume of 147 call options.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Huami alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huami by 1,246.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huami in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huami by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Huami by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Huami by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,210. The company has a market capitalization of $821.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.12. Huami has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.