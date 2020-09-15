Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.71.

HBM stock opened at C$6.03 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.94%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

