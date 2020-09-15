HUSD Trading Up 0.1% This Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. HUSD has a total market cap of $152.44 million and $41.77 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.10 or 0.04305493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00057511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 152,065,706 tokens. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

