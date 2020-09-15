Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, BitForex, DEx.top and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Hydro has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $275,920.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044595 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.52 or 0.04320983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00035808 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bittrex, Mercatox, CoinEx, BitMart, BitForex, IDAX, Fatbtc, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

