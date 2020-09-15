Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,581 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

