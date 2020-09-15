Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Immunomedics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 3.42.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

