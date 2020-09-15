Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Immunovant to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Immunovant from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Immunovant from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunovant has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.08.

IMVT opened at $38.42 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,593,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

