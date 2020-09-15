Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ IPHA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $334.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

