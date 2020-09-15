Insider Selling: Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Sells $1,950,049.20 in Stock

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 22,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,950,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,895.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 184.15 and a beta of 2.29. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.94.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

