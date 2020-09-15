Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Major Shareholder Sells $4,109,200.00 in Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,254,297.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:EBS opened at $104.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.51. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

EBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.57.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.