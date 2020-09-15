Insider Selling: Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Christopher Munro sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68), for a total transaction of £255,500 ($333,856.00).

Christopher Munro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, September 13th, Christopher Munro sold 100,000 shares of Integrafin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 506 ($6.61), for a total value of £506,000 ($661,178.62).

IHP remained flat at $GBX 508 ($6.64) on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 207,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 538.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 490.32. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Integrafin from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

