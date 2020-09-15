Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) Major Shareholder Sells $433,205.84 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) major shareholder Targeted Opportunity F. Juniper sold 62,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $433,205.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LINC stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services Corp has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $180.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,419,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 128,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LINC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

