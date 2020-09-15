Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$19,350.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 3,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$19,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 397,086 shares in the company, valued at C$2,561,204.70.

Stephen Paul Simpson also recently made the following trade(s):

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

