International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Assurant (NASDAQ:AIZ) Head to Head Comparison

International General Insuranc (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of International General Insuranc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insuranc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Assurant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insuranc and Assurant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insuranc N/A 13.52% 4.87% Assurant 3.95% 10.23% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for International General Insuranc and Assurant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insuranc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00

Assurant has a consensus price target of $148.67, suggesting a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Assurant’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assurant is more favorable than International General Insuranc.

Risk & Volatility

International General Insuranc has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assurant has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International General Insuranc pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Assurant pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Assurant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assurant has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International General Insuranc and Assurant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insuranc $228.92 million 1.46 $23.57 million N/A N/A Assurant $10.09 billion 0.71 $382.60 million $8.55 13.97

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insuranc.

Summary

Assurant beats International General Insuranc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

International General Insuranc Company Profile

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances, as well as assistance services; vehicle protection and related services; and credit and other insurance services. Its Global Preneed segment provides pre-funded funeral insurance and annuity products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

