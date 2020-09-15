Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 109.2% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 38.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The stock had a trading volume of 85,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,521. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

