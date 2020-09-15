Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 58.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,228. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

