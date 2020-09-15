Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,322 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 180.5% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $236,000.

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

