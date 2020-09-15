InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 78.46%.

ICMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.33. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

ICMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

