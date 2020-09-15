Investors Buy High Volume of National Beverage Call Options (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,861 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,345% compared to the average volume of 198 call options.

National Beverage stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.42. 16,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,902. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Beverage by 96.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIZZ. Cfra downgraded National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

