Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,283 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,049% compared to the average volume of 136 put options.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 367,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,691,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,781 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,024,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

VICI Properties stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 71,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,821. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

