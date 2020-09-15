Investors Purchase High Volume of Fidelity National Financial Put Options (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,364 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,426% compared to the average volume of 54 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $685,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,814,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 491,181 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 311.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 268,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 9.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

