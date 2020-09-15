Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,269 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 854% compared to the average volume of 657 put options.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $467.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 72.32%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

