Investors Purchase Large Volume of FBL Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,211 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,822% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

NYSE FFG traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.29. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $61.45.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

FFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FBL Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 1,038 shares of FBL Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $51,910.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

