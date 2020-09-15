Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,954,000 after acquiring an additional 322,029 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.6% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,289,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,048,000 after acquiring an additional 715,549 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,158,000 after acquiring an additional 289,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $191,400.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 7,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $218,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. 35,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,180. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.69. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $982.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.06 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

