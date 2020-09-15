iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in August

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $86.80.

