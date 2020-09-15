iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 101.1% in August

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 101.1% from the August 15th total of 135,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of USIG opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

