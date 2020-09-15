iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Cpwm LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. 3,928,759 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $55.99.

