iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watson Rebecca lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.