iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Cut by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189,358 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

EFA stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.66. 538,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,893,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

