iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Reduced by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $169.91. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,292. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $180.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

