iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,750,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,446 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,762,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,424.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 377,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 374,363 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $24,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,468,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.50. 5,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,904. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

