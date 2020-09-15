iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 682,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $85.83. 3,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,904. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

