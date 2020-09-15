iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 235.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,248. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98.

