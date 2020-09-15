iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $72.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,831. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

