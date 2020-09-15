iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,489,000 after buying an additional 616,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 73,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,151,000 after buying an additional 302,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,281. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

