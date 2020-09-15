Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Short Interest Update

Isodiol International Inc (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISOLF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,325. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Isodiol International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals and consumer products. The firm operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its services also include the research, education, development, and manufacturing of cannabinoid products.

