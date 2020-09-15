JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.06% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €161.50 ($190.00).

ETR:VOW3 traded down €1.42 ($1.67) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €148.42 ($174.61). 753,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €138.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €131.16. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €187.74 ($220.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

