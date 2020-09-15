JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 330

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.97) target price (down previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 443 ($5.79) to GBX 469 ($6.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 406 ($5.31) to GBX 331 ($4.33) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Countryside Properties to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 399.71 ($5.22).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 319.20 ($4.17) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 311.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.42. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.