JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 6,500” Price Target for Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price target on Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded Rio Tinto to a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,744.62 ($62.00).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,000 ($65.33) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,715.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,218.40. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

