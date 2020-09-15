JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Bellway (LON:BWY) Target Price to GBX 2,720

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,940 ($38.42) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,330 ($56.58) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,390 ($44.30) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,150 ($41.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.52) price target (up previously from GBX 3,190 ($41.68)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,444 ($45.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,367.50 ($44.00).

BWY opened at GBX 2,411 ($31.50) on Friday. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,469.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,623.55.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

