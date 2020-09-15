Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $24.89 Average PT from Analysts

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.93.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 1,600 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $40,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after buying an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,569,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588,939 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 584.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,091,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,536 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 739.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,948,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $23,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

