Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on JE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

JE opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $503.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.