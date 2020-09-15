Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Earnings Results

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 229.45%.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a market cap of $250.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.44. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

A number of research firms have commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

