Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.89.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $654,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after buying an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 528.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,401,000 after buying an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

