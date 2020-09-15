Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Konami Corporation and its subsidiaries produce and market game software for home video game systems, character products such as playing cards, amusement arcade games, and gaming machines. They also operate health and fitness club facilities, and have a dominant market share in the Japanese market. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Konami from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS KNMCY opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.61. Konami has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Konami Company Profile

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

