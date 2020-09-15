Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Ahold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio is 50.52%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

